Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (BIP.UN, CJ, CPX, NSR, NVO, OVV, PD, XP, YEXT, YJ)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$78.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Pi Financial currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.05.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underperform rating to an overweight rating.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.