Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 3rd (CLLS, CNST, EENNF, OEZVY, PGPHF, REPYY, SGO, SIEGY, SPG, VBLT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 3rd:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cellectis SA alerts:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an outperform rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.