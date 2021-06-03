Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

5/27/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/14/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437,107. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.