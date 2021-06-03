Reserve Rights 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.56 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $536.11 million and approximately $50.56 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

