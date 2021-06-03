Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $1,808,168.63 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:QSR opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

