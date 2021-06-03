Reviewing agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 29.99%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Progyny.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Progyny’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $344.86 million 15.91 $46.46 million $0.18 344.39

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Summary

Progyny beats agilon health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

