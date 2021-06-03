Reviewing Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) & Its Rivals

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eos Energy Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 -$68.75 million -2.61 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.83

Eos Energy Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors 59 475 689 11 2.53

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.53%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises peers beat Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

