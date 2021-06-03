Reviewing Snowflake (SNOW) and Its Rivals

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one of 316 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Snowflake to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snowflake and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 14 12 0 2.36 Snowflake Competitors 2146 11266 21040 606 2.57

Snowflake presently has a consensus price target of $278.04, indicating a potential upside of 14.33%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Snowflake’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snowflake has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Snowflake Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snowflake and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $592.05 million -$539.10 million -63.99 Snowflake Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 56.75

Snowflake’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Snowflake rivals beat Snowflake on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

