Reviewing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98% MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 15.51 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -241.84 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 14.74 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

