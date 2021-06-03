Reviewing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TIM alerts:

This table compares TIM and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.71 $357.68 million $0.75 15.81 Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.84 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.63

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verizon Communications 0 8 5 0 2.38

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.12%. Verizon Communications has a consensus target price of $62.46, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Verizon Communications 14.58% 30.10% 6.55%

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats TIM on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers a portfolio of handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, including internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 94 million wireless retail connections, 7 million broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, including voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 482 thousand broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.