Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.86

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 16117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

