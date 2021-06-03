Rice Partnership LLC Buys 2,087 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,963. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $319.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.