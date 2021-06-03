Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 626,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,121,000 after purchasing an additional 263,668 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.07.

APD stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

