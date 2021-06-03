Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.01. 30,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,619. The company has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

