Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 2.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,017. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.93.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

