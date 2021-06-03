Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 283,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 205,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 254,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

