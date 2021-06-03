Richard Harry Sauer Sells 2,483 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of -189.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.85. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Workday by 219.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

