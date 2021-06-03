Rigel Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,624.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $58,119.88 and $8,624.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.84 or 0.00035780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.01186984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.08 or 0.99922850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.