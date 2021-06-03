Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 608.80 ($7.95). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 603.60 ($7.89), with a volume of 1,237,212 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RMV. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 47.90.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

