Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

RMNI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,861. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

