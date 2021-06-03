RING X PLATFORM Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $100,453.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.01019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.97 or 0.09350120 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

