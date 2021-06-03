RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Head to Head Analysis

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.64% 4.16% 1.70%

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.17 $97.37 million $2.12 13.22

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.35, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

