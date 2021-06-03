Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.12. 350,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,288,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RIOT. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.80 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.
