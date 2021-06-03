Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.12. 350,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,288,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIOT. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.80 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.