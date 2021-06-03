Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $292,314.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $292,314.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040133 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.