Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

