Robert William Beck Sells 5,500 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regional Management stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $522.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.