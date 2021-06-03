Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.50% of Rogers worth $651,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rogers by 14,033.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG opened at $190.17 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

