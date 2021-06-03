Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.76. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 316,825 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4492187 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.