Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,881 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Roku worth $224,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $340.24 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 441.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

