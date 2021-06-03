Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Rollins worth $607,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

