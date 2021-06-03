Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 8,300,889 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.