ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.90 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016654 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00193912 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001290 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

