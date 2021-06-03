Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.05. Root shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 25,957 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

