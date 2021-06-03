Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $449.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

