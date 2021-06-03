Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,699 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,991 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

