Roth Capital Increases Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Price Target to $7.00

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 40,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.95. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.