Rotharium Market Capitalization Tops $8.03 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $152,123.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rotharium

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rotharium

