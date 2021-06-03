Royal Bank of Canada Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $194.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

