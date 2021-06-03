Royale Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $519,379.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.38 million and $519,379.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.