Royce & Associates LP Buys 5,700 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Avalara worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Avalara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 55,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avalara by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Avalara by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $129.26 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

