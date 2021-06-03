Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.