RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290,373.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $71.33 million and $290,373.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,422.89 or 0.99585427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,856 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.