Rupee Market Capitalization Reaches $33,925.83 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $33,925.83 and $70.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00074056 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 120.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,424,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

