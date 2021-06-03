Rupee Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $37,818.59 and $68.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00071675 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 120.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,432,700 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

