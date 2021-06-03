Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 36,678 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,804 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $58,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

