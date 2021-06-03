Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 98,706 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of 3M worth $58,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $203.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.35. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

