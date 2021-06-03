Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,700,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.84% of Turquoise Hill Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 181.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

