Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 301.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197,823 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Suncor Energy worth $61,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,460,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 174,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

SU stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.73%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

