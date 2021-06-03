Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 94,733 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,733 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $71,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.83 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

