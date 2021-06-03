Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 97,514 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.13% of The Howard Hughes worth $59,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 13.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.26. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 186.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

